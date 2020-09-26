electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.83. electroCore shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 12,690 shares changing hands.

ECOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $71.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. Equities analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $253,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

