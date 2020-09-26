Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Millrock Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 68,831 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

About Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.