Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,437 shares traded.

GXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

