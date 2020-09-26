U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.69. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 18,085 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

