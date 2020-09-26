Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.81. Priority Technology shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2,411 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTH. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $169.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,653.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Passilla purchased 17,738 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,458 shares of company stock worth $98,011 and have sold 88,738 shares worth $214,761. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

