Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.50. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 96,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 164.32% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

