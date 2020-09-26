Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Eguana Technologies shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,805 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.