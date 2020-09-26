Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 110,000 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,805,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,131,237.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,002,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,180.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.