OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.59. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 953,212 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

