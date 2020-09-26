Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.90. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 10,435 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTIL. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The company has a market cap of $320.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

