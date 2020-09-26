SC Health (NYSE:SBE) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $14.18. SC Health shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 244,718 shares traded.

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About SC Health (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

