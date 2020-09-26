Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.63. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 76,038 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

