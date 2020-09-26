Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middlefield Banc in a report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MBCN stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.77. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 491.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 47.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 60.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $114,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.