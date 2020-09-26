ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.40 and traded as low as $15.69. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 109 shares.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

