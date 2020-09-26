Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.51. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 16,186 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

