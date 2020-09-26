Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Diagnos shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 65,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

Get Diagnos alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,454.45.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.