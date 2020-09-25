Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,436 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 575.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 203,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UTI opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $191.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus reduced their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.