Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $67,147,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $17,815,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $21,000,000. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $13,504,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 384,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

