Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,009 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sabre were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 360.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,996,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 16,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,531,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $23,622,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Sabre stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

