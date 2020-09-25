Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,770 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,079 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,924.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $4,960,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,321. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

