AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,612 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of HMS worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HMS by 3,290.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,243,000 after buying an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 62.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,503,000 after buying an additional 1,489,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HMS by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in HMS during the first quarter worth about $20,073,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HMS by 18,445.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 778,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

