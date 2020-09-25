AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 642,490 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Office Depot worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

ODP stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

