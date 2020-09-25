Sei Investments Co. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

BERY opened at $47.75 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.