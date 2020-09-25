Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,717 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.