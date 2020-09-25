Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $133,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,807.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,688,755 shares of company stock worth $28,729,748 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

