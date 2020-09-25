Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,717 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CommVault Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other CommVault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

