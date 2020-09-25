AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 247.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ingevity worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,426,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. Ingevity’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

