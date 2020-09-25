394,779 Shares in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 394,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

