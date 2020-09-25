The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,572 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,001.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $578,812. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

