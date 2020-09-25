AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,465 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

