AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 197.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $61,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a P/E ratio of -832.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

