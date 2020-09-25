Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 168.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 46.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $184.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

