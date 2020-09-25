California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.