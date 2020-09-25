Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.32. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

