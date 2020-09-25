California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Acacia Communications worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

ACIA opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.86. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $334,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.