Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

