Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $420,000 Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pluralsight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pluralsight by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

