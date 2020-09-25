Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

