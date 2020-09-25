AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Masonite International worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of DOOR opened at $90.87 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.