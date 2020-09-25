Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.19 Million Stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Yext worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,684.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $28,857.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,830. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

