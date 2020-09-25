AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.53.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,763 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

