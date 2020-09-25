AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aecom by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

ACM stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.