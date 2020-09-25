AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

