AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,976 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

CHGG stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6,787.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,043 shares of company stock worth $15,597,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

