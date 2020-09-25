AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,691 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 446.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

