Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.16 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of MRCY opened at $76.00 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,946 shares of company stock worth $10,253,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.