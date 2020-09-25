AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pacira Biosciences worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,946 shares of company stock valued at $16,833,961 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $57.05 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

