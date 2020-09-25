Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

