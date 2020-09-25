Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $137,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 30.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

