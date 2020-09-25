Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Banner worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Banner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 134.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.